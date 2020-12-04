A Karl Fischer titrator, also known as a KF titrator, is used to determine the amount of water in a sample. Because the presence of water can affect many characteristics of a product, including reactivity, stability, and quality, KF titration is important to and is used in many industries. Food, oil, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor industries all use Karl Fischer titrators to maintain the quality of their products. There are two methods that can be used in Karl Fischer titration: volumetry, in which the amount of reagent that has been used determines the amount of water, and coulometry, in which an electrolysis reaction occurs and the amount of electricity used tells us the amount of water in the sample.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

