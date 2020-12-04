Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) is a NOx emission control technique applicable to a wide range of diesel engines from light-, medium- and heavy-duty diesel engines right up to two-stroke low-speed marine engines. The configuration of an EGR system depends on the required EGR rate and other demands of the particular application., .According to the report, one of the key drivers of the market is the regulation of NOx emission from diesel and gasoline engines. To comply with rigorous NOx emission regulations, a combination of NOx reduction catalysts and EGR systems is used. Vehicles in European countries undergo stringent checks for compliance with emission standards. Japan and the US have adopted similar regulations. Governments issue such emission regulations to reduce the effects of harmful gases on human health and the environment. The primary aim of these legislations is to reduce the release of NOx and PM from the vehicle’s fuel., The growth of the Global Automotive EGR systems market may be impacted by the increased adoption of SCR over EGR systems technology, which has led to a decrease in the usage of EGR systems. SCR is a technology adopted by many automobile manufacturers, which uses AdBlue to convert excessive NOx gases into water and nitrogen., The worldwide market for Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 2163.2 million US$ in 2024, from 1431.2 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study. with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) SystemsMarket Share Analysis

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systemssales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2021, this study provides the Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systemssales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market competition by Top Countries manufacturers/ Key player Data Profiled:

BorgWarner,Delphi,Continental,Wells,KSPG,Klubert+Schmidt,Gits Manufacturing,Denso,Korens,Eberspacher,Mahle,LongShen Tech,Meet,Tianruida,Baote Precise Motor,BARI,Jiulong Machinery,Yinlun Machinery,Taizhou OuXin

Market segmentation

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Segment by Type covers:

Pneumatic EGR Valve

Electric EGR Valve Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Light-Duty Vehicles

Heavy-Duty Engines