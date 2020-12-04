Musk is a class of aromatic substances commonly used as base notes in perfumery. They include glandular secretions from animals such as the musk deer, numerous plants emitting similar fragrances, and artificial substances with similar odors. Musk was a name originally given to a substance with a penetrating odor obtained from a gland of the male musk deer. The substance has been used as a popular perfume fixative since ancient times and is one of the more expensive animal products in the world.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Natural Musk

Artificial Musk

Synthetic Musk

Pharmacology

Household Chemicals

Others

This report focuses on the Musk in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., In 2015, the global synthetic musk market was led by China. Europe was the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of synthetic musk are concentrated in China and Europe. Yingyang is the world leader, holding 34.46% production market share in 2015. Firmenich and Symrise are also synthetic musk market leader in Europe., Musk downstream is wide and recently Musk has acquired increasing significance in various fields of household chemicals, pharmacology and others. Globally, the musk market is mainly driven by growing demand for household chemicals., According to our research and analysis, synthetic musk manufacturers from China and EU are the major leaders in the international market of musk. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the global market, as well as big gap between international brands and china brands on price. In the future, green synthetic musk will be the mainstream market. Currently, the European manufacturers are trying to improve their technology. In sum, artificial musk and synthetic musk production is still too small for the whole market., The worldwide market for Musk is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 170 million US$ in 2023, from 160 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

