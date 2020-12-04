Peony is a flowering plant in the genus Paeonia, the only genus in the family Paeoniaceae. Peony varieties with huge, double flowers will be the focal point of the garden when they bloom in early summer. Single-flowered types are more subtle and combine well with other perennials. Flower colors include pink, red, white, and yellow, and the plants grow 18 inches to 3 feet tall, depending on the variety. Peonies make an attractive low hedge. However, they can take up to 3 years to mature, and don’t perform well in hot summer climates.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Arcieri’s Peonies

Kennicott

Adelman Peony Gardens

Castle Hayne Farms

Alaska Perfect Peony

Third Branch Flower

Pivoines Capano

Warmerdam Paeonia

3 Glaciers Farm

Echo Lake Farm

Meadowburn Farm

Spring Hill Peony Farm

Joslyn Peonies

Maple Ridge Peony Farm

Chilly Root Peony Farm

Simmons Paeonies

English Peonies

Heze Peony Lotus Horticulture

Zi Peony

Shenzhou Peony

Shaoyaomiao

APEONY

GuoSeTianXiang

Yongming Flowers

Zhongchuan Peony

And More……

Market segmentation

Peony Market Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Peony Market Market Segment by Type covers:

Paeonia Suffruticosa

Paeonia Lactiflora

Peony Market Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Domestic Field

Business Field

Scope of the Peony Market Market Report:

Currently, the Netherlands peony occupy the absolute position, but the next few years there will be some change in the situation, his market will gradually be swallowed by other countries, especially China and the United States. Although the Peony market is fire, but because they need high technology to storage and transport, meanwhile with high inspection standards, if cannot supported by the facilities, research do not recommended for new manufacturers to enter the field. The worldwide market for Peony is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2023, from 440 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Peony Market in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

