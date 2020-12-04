Peanuts are widely used edible nuts. The peanut or groundnut is a species in the family Fabaceae (commonly known as the bean, pea or legume family). Rosales belongs, leguminous annual herb, stems erect or prostrate, 30-80 cm long, petals and keel separated from the pod 2-5 cm long, 1-1.3 cm wide, expansive, thick pods, flowers and fruits of 6 – 8 months. ,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

China

India

Nigeria

United States

Sudan

Tanzania

Argentina

Myanmar

Chad

Senegal

Indonesia

Cameroon

Mali

Vietnam

Ghana

And More……

Peanuts Market Market Segment by Type covers:

Ordinary

Waspish type

Multi-grain type

Pearl bean type

Peanuts Market Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Food

Oil

Seed

This report focuses on the Peanuts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., In terms of peanuts production, China ranks first in the world. Meanwhile, China is also the largest consumer of peanuts with Nigeria being the world’s third largest producer, after China and India. But most of peanuts in these three countries are supplied for domestic market., Global production of peanut country probably more than 100, the most common in Asia, followed by Africa. But the state is not too much for commodity production, the major producers in China and India, the largest area under cultivation., From a global perspective, the overall upward trend of peanut production in the past four years (2012-2016) global peanut production increased from 41311 K tons to 45032 K tons., Currently, China, India and Nigeria are the world’s three major peanut-producing countries. The planting area and output have maintained a leading position. In addition, the United States and Argentina as traditional peanut-producing countries, peanut output has increased greatly. Argentina is the only top four peanut one not having a relevant domestic market. About 70% of its production is for export. Now it has exceeded the other rivals to be the largest exporter., Peanuts are high nutritional value of protein in plants. With the US, Europe, Japan and other countries off eating peanuts and other nuts food diet trend, consumption of peanut and its products increased year after year. Thus increasing future demand for peanuts, production and supply is bound to continue to grow., With the enhancement of economic globalization and international trade activities, China peanut exports face more intense international competition, so the world’s major exporter of peanuts, peanut industry’s international competitiveness were analyzed and compared, peanut export States shall take appropriate measures, expand exports and increase export efficiency., Peanuts contribute approximately 1.2% to the gross value of field crops. Peanuts can be consumed in an unprocessed state, but they also serve in the economy as raw materials for the manufacturing of various products. The production of peanuts is highly affected by the costs of production inputs as well as the demand for peanuts., The worldwide market for Peanuts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR () study.,

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

