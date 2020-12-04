Vanilla is the fruit of a thick green orchid vine (v. planifolia) that grows wild on the edge of the Mexican tropical forests. The vines, when grown wild, will grow up to the top of tall trees in the jungle. Commercially, the vines are pruned for a few reasons. One is that the vines will not flower until they stop growing. And two, the vines need to be at a height where workers can reach them. Once the vines stop growing they produce clusters of buds that eventually develop into orchids, up to 1000 flowers for one vine. Not all the flowers are hand pollinated though. They are thinned out so as to guarantee good quality beans, albeit fewer in quantity. After hand pollination, the flowers develop into long thin green pods or beans that can grow up to 12 inches (30 cm) long. Average length is about 8 inches long. These tasteless and odorless green pods are hand-picked when they are still not ripe and then the fermentation process begins. The beans are first plunged into hot water and then the ‘drying’ and ‘sweating’ process starts. The beans are dried in the sun during the day and then wrapped in the blankets at night so they can sweat. This process can last anywhere from 2 to 6 months until the beans become a very dark brown color and develop a white crystalline substance (or frost) on the outside of the bean, called vanillin. The vanillin is what gives the beans their wonderful flavor and aroma and these beans are prized. At this point the beans are aged to bring out their full flavor, and this can take up to two years. Once dried and cured the vanilla pods need to be kept airtight to retain their wonderful flavor.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

In 2015, global Vanilla production reaches 282.6 tons, reduced by 2.92% compared with the production in 2011. However, the demand for vanilla is larger than production. And the reason why the production is smaller is that the raw materials suppliers Madagascar and Indonesia have a Yield reduction., In 2015 Madagascar experienced poor flowering and a very small vanilla bean crop. So the price of Vanilla bean which is raw materials of vanilla products will increase, thus the price of vanilla products will increase in some way., The market competition is intensive because currently there is huge number of enterprises that engaged in Vanilla Bean business. The technology of Vanilla is not that advanced; so the involved of enterprises have paid more attention on the technology of Vanilla to gain more market share. In the last ten years significant efforts have been made for commercial exploitation of Vanilla through the use of synthetic technique., Despite the presence of competition Vanilla in the market, the demand for Vanilla is quite tremendous and is growing, investors are still optimistic about this area; in the future, there will still have more new investors to enter the field., Although sales of Vanilla brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who have money only, but lack technical advantage and downstream support should not enter into the Vanilla field, The worldwide market for Vanilla is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 90 million US$ in 2023, from 65 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vanilla Market in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

