Aloesin is a C-glycosylated chromone compound found in aloe (Liliaceae) that inhibits tyrosinase (IC50 = 0.9 mM), an enzyme responsible for catalyzing the first step of the conversion of tyrosine to melanin. Derivatives of aloesin have been shown to exhibit free radical scavenging and anti-inflammatory activity. The antihyperpigmenting effects of aloesin have been explored in melanocytes.

