Fluorite, also called fluorspar, is the common name of the mineral having chemical composition calcium fluoride (CaF2). It is a mineral with veritable bouquet of brilliant colors from hallmark color purple to blue, green, yellow, colorless, brown, pink, black and reddish orange. The rich purple color is by far the most famous and popular color. It is an important commercial source of fluorine. Fluorite plays a vital role in the manufacture of aluminium, gasoline, insulating foams, refrigerants, steels and uranium fuel.

Mexichem

Mongolrostvelmet

Minersa

Yaroslavsk Mining Company(RUSAL)

Kenya Fluorspar Company

Masan Resources

Steyuan Mineral Resources Group

Solvay

Pars Gilsonite Reshad

Fluorsid Group

CFIC

Wuyi Shenlong Flotation

Sinochem Lantian

China Kings Resources Group

Inner Mongolia Xiang Zhen Mining

Hunan Nonferrous Chenzhou Fluoride Chemical

Inner Mongolia Huasheng

Chifeng Sky-Horse

Guoxing Corperation

Jiangxi Shangrao Sanshan Mining

Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical

And More……

Market segmentation

Fluorite Market Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Fluorite Market Market Segment by Type covers:

Acid Grade Fluorite

Metallurgical Grade Fluorite

Others

Fluorite Market Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Chemical Industry

Building Material Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Others

This report focuses on the Fluorite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., Fluorite production has high dependence on the fluorite mine distribution. China, Mexico, Mongolia and South Africa are the main production regions in the world. Key players in this market include Mexichem, Mongolrostvelmet, Minersa, Yaroslavsk Mining Company (RUSAL), CFIC and Wuyi Shenlong. During the past several years, relevant mineral policy and weak demand limited the production of fluorite. As a result, global fluorite production decreased from 7519.0 K MT in 2011 to 6230.4 K MT in 2015 with an average growth rate of about -4.58%. , In consumption market, China, North America and Europe are the major consumption regions. As the largest consumer, China consumed 3719.7 K MT fluorite in 2015 accounting for 59.74% of the total consumption volume, followed by Europe with 778.9 MT and North America with 445.4 K MT. , Fluorite can be divided in to three types according to the CaF2 content: acid grade (42.46% in 2015), metallurgical grade (50.38% in 2015) and others (7.16% in 2015). Acid grade fluorite is used in the production of chemical industry, especially the production of hydrofluoric acid. Metallurgical grade fluorite is widely used in metallurgical and building material industry. , In the past few years, fluorite ex-factory price decreased from 282 USD/MT to 242 USD/MT. However, the gross margin still maintained at a high level due to low labor cost and abundant raw material resource. , It is expected that the fluorite production will further drop to 5882.2 K MT in 2021. At the same time, the price may continue to decline. This industry is easily affected by the market demand and the strategy. The future is unknown, and the fluorite development will based on the market demand and the policy of the producers. , The worldwide market for Fluorite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -4.5% over the next five years, will reach 1210 million US$ in 2023, from 1590 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,

This report focuses on the Fluorite Market in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

