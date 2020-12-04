L-Valine is one of 8 kinds of essential amino acid. It works with other two kinds of high concentration amino acid (isoleucine and leucine) to improve body normal growth, repair tissue, regulate blood glucose and provide with required energy.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Ajinomoto

Kyowa Hakko

Evonik

CJ

Fufeng Group

Maidan Biology

Meihua Group

Yichang Sanxia Pharmaceutical

Star Lake Bioscience

Tianjin Tianan

Wellman Bioscience

Jinghai Amino Acid

Bafeng Pharmaceutical

Jiahe Biotech

Luzhou Group

Jirong Pharmaceutical

And More……

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Other

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Other

L-Valine is an essential amino acid and, along with L-leucine and L-isoleucine, is part of the branched chain of amino acids. The body cannot manufacture L-valine, so it must be acquired via diet or supplementation. L-valine is mainly used in the production of pharmaceutical products and protected intermediates such L-valine methyl ester hydrochloride, Cbz-L-valine, Boc-L-valine. Therefore, pharmaceutical industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 74.88% of the consumption in 2015. The L-valine industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers as the industry is less capital intensive and there is no major technology involved. The worldwide market for L-Valine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2023, from 140 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

