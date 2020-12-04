A geogrid is geosynthetic material used to reinforce soils and similar materials. It is a two-dimensional grid or a certain degree of three-dimensional grid which is molded by the polypropylene, PVC and other thermoplastic polymer.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Feicheng Lianyi

Shandong New Slightly Geotechnical Material

Taian Modern Plastic

Maccaferri

Tensar

Shandong Hongxiang New Materials

Taian Road Engineering Materials

Nanchang Teamgo New Materials

Jiangsu Jiuding

NAUE Secugrid

GEO Fabrics

TechFab India

Tencate

GSE

Nanyang Jieda

Shandong Lewu

Huesker

Shandong Tonggao Engineering Materials

Hengshui Baoli Engineering Rubber

Yongxin Huali

Tai’an Ruiheng Building Material

Polyfabrics

Strata Geosystem

Nilex

Taian Hengda

Atarfil

Plastic Geogrid

Steel Plastic Composite Geogrid

Fiberglass Geogrid

Polyester Geogrid

Other

Mining

Railways & Highways

Parking Lot or Marina

Other

This report focuses on the Geogrids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., Geogrids industry concentration is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, America, Italy, Taiwan and China manufacturers. In China, the manufactures focus in Shandong province. Feicheng Lianyi and Shandong New Slightly Geotechnical Material are two big manufacturers. Also there are many small companies distributed in southeast, southwest and central regions of China., All of the manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Currently, America geogrids patent amounts are largest. While due to the industrial upgrading and technology transfer, number of patent applications in America tends to decrease. South Korea is the second largest country about the patent amounts of geogrids., The worldwide market for Geogrids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 3900 million US$ in 2023, from 3000 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

