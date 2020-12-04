An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, as an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), or by several other names, is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator, or fully or intermittently autonomously, by onboard computers. Compared to manned aircraft, UAVs are often preferred for missions that are too “dull, dirty or dangerous” for humans. They originated mostly in military applications, although their use is expanding in commercial, scientific, recreational, agricultural, and other applications, such as policing and surveillance, aerial photography, agriculture and drone racing.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Competitive Landscape and VTOL UAV Market Market Share Analysis

VTOL UAV Market competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, VTOL UAV Market sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2021, this study provides the VTOL UAV Market sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

VTOL UAV Market Market competition by Top Countries manufacturers/ Key player Data Profiled:

DJI

PARROT

3D Robotics

AscTec

Yamaha

XAIRCRAFT

ZERO TECH

Ehang

IAI

CybAero

Alpha Unmanned Systems

Microdrones

Ewatt

Hanhe

GoPro

LONCIN MOTOR

And More……

Market segmentation

VTOL UAV Market Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

VTOL UAV Market Market Segment by Type covers:

Small Sized VTOL UAV (<150 Kg)

Large Sized VTOL UAV (≥150 Kg)

VTOL UAV Market Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Military

Homeland Security

Civil & Commercial

Scope of the VTOL UAV Market Market Report:

This report focuses on the VTOL UAV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., As for the global VTOL UAV industry, the top three manufacturers have 82.79% revenue market share in 2015. The Chinese giant DJI, which has 62.03% market share in 2015, is the leader in the VTOL UAV industry. The manufacturers following are Parrot SA, 3D Robotics and AscTec, which respectively has 14.66%, 2.10% and 0.68% market share globally. , The revenue of global VTOL UAV sales market has a rising from 709.31 m dollars in 2014 to 1235.00 m dollars in 2015, and it’s respected to reach 2049.42 m dollars in 2021. The high suitability of VTOL UAVs for civil applications is one of the key drivers for this market., The downstream industries of VTOL UAV products are Military, Homeland Security and , Civil & Commercial. In the recent years, the demand of for VTOL UAVs for civil and commercial applications is growing, and the ability of VTOL UAVs to aid in these industries, will certainly result in market growth during the predicted period too., Although sales of VTOL UAV products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the VTOL UAV field hastily., The worldwide market for VTOL UAV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 2340 million US$ in 2023, from 1430 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,

This report focuses on the VTOL UAV Market in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The report provides an in-depth knowledge of the Global VTOL UAV Market market scenario:

