Global Still’s disease treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of novel treatment are deriving the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Still’s Disease treatment market are AB2 Bio Ltd., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Vintage Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Zydus Cadila, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Fresenius Kabi AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and others

Purview of the report

To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Still's Disease Treatment market and submarkets.

Key Points mentioned in the report:

What was the market size in 2018? What are the moves of key players? Which region is leading the market at global level? A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market? What the drivers and restrains are for the Still's Disease Treatment market? How will the market stand in the forecast period of 2019-2026?

Market Drivers

Growing cases of Still’s disease worldwide is driving the growth of the market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Emergence of drugs used to treat complication associated with Still’s disease is enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of healthcare budget in some middle-income countries is restraining the market growth

Patent expiration of branded drugs and introduction of generics is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Rise in cases of product recalls are expect to cause a shortfall in the market.

Segmentation: Global Still’s Disease Treatment Market

By Therapy Type

Corticosteroids Therapy

Pain Management

Others

By Drugs

Anakinra

Canakinumab

Tocilizumab

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received an expanded approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in the Japan for Actemra (tocilizumab), interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult Still’s disease. This approval immensely change the treatment landscape as existing corticosteroids therapy has not respondent sufficient treatment for patient suffering from Still’s disease.

In April 2018, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB received an expanded approval from the European Commission for Kineret (anakinra), an interleukin-1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of Still’s Disease. It has been previously approved for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. This approval addresses the important unmet medical need in this patient population as well as expanded clinical indication of Kineret.

TOC of Still’s Disease Treatment Market Report Contains: –

Industry Overview

Production Market Analysis

Sales Market Analysis

Consumption Market Analysis

Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Major Type of Still’s Disease Treatment Analysis

Major Organization Size Analysis

Industry Chain Analysis

Global and Regional Market Forecast

Major Manufacturers Analysis

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

And More…

