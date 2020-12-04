Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15056458

Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Thermo Fisher

FMS

LabTech

Buchi

Spectrum

Jitian

Viktor Short Description about Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market: Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) is a fully automated technique that uses common solvents to rapidly extract solid and semisolid samples. ASE operates at temperatures above the normal boiling point of most solvents, using pressure to keep the solvents in liquid form during the extraction process. Typically, ASE methods are completed in 15–25 min, while consuming only 15–50 mL of solvent. ASE was introduced in 1995 by Dionex Corporation and is recommended under US EPA Methods 3545 and 3545A for extraction of organ phosphorus pesticides. Automate extraction, filtration and cleanup of compounds from solid and semisolid samples in minutes using the automated Accelerated Solvent Extractor. This system accommodates sample sizes of 1-100g, allows unattended extraction of up to 24 samples and uses 50 to 90% less solvent compared to other methods. The chemically inert pathway supports acid and alkaline sample matrices and solvents. Flexible, easy-to-operate and cost-effective, the accelerated solvent extraction (ASE) is ideally suited for high-throughput laboratories and for a wide variety of applications. Scope of the Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Report : The global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market is valued at 61 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 92 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Breakdown Data by Type:

Automation

Semi-automation Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Breakdown Data by Application:

Environmental

Pharmaceutical

Polymer

Food