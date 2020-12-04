Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market Report studies current as well as future aspects of the Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Industry. the Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) market provides Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) demand, trends and segmentation analysis. Global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) industry report presents the up to date and useful market insights stating the product definition, product type, variety of applications.

Hydroxyacetic acid is the smallest α-hydroxy acid with chemical formula of C2H4O3. It is colorless, odorless, and hygroscopic crystalline solid and is soluble in water, methanol, ethanol, ethyl acetate and other organic solvents, slightly soluble in ether, insoluble in hydrocarbons. USA is the dominate producer of Hydroxyacetic Acid, the production was 34056 MT in 2016, accounting for about 60.42% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 19.74%. China has the highest production growth rate of 8.39% from 2012 to 2016. And USA is expected to remain the leading position in the forecast period. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved. The global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) market is valued at 214.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 233 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.

