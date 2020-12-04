Brass Bars Market 2020 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Brass Bars Market. At first, the report provides current Brass Bars business situation along with a valid assessment of the Brass Bars business. Brass Bars report is partitioned based on driving Brass Bars players, application and regions. The progressing Brass Bars economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the Brass Bars market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Global Brass Bars market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Brass Bars Market:
Brass Bars are used to production the force components. Such as pins, rivets, washers, nuts, pipe, pressure gauge, screen, radiator parts. According to the material, it can be divided into two kinds: one kind is common Brass Bars, which are comprised of copper and zinc; the other kind is special Brass Bars, which is comprised of copper, zinc, Sn and other metal. Mechanical properties and wear resistance of Brass Bars is good, therefore it has been widely used to manufacture precision instruments, ship parts, automobile parts, appliances parts, and instruments parts.
First, as for the global residential Brass Bars industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 29.11% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Wieland which has 6.51% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Brass Bars industry. The manufacturers following Wieland are Ningbo Jintian and KME, which respectively has 6.49% and 5.83% market share globally. Scope of the Brass Bars Market Report :
The global Brass Bars market is valued at 12340 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 13810 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Brass Bars in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Brass Bars market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Brass Bars Breakdown Data by Type:
Brass Bars Breakdown Data by Application:
