Pipe Wrenches Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Pipe Wrenches industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Pipe Wrenches report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Pipe Wrenches market share.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Pipe Wrenches market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Pipe Wrenches market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Stanley

RIDGID

TTI Group

Apex Tool Group

SNAP-ON

Irwin

REED

Stahlwille

Wiha Tools

The pipe wrench (US), Stillson wrench or Stillsons (UK) is an adjustable wrench used for turning soft iron pipes and fittings with a rounded surface. The design of the adjustable jaw allows it to lock in the frame, such that any forward pressure on the handle tends to pull the jaws tighter together. Teeth angled in the direction of turn dig into the soft pipe. They are not intended for use on hardened steel hex nuts or other fittings because they would ruin the head; however, if a hex nut is soft enough that it becomes rounded beyond use with standard wrenches, a pipe wrench is sometimes used to break the bolt or nut free. Pipe wrenches are usually sold in the following sizes (by length of handle): 10, 12, 14, 18, 24, 36, and 48 inches, although smaller and larger sizes are available as well. They are usually made of cast steel. Today, aluminum is also used to construct the body of the wrench, while the teeth and jaw remain steel. Teeth, and jaw kits (which also contain adjustment rings and springs) can be bought to repair broken wrenches, as this is cheaper than buying a new wrench. First, as for the global Pipe Wrenches industry, the industry concentration rate is not high. The top 5 manufacturers have 41.32% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Stanley Black & Decker which has 12.68% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Pipe Wrenches industry. The manufacturers following Stanley Black & Decker are TTI Group and Apex Tool Group, which respectively has 8.18% and 7.37% market share globally. The global Pipe Wrenches market is valued at 713.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 879.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026. Pipe Wrenches Breakdown Data by Type:

Small Size (Length≤200 mm)

Medium Size (200 mm below Length≤800 mm)

Larger Size (Length above 800 mm) Pipe Wrenches Breakdown Data by Application:

Petrochemical Pipeline

Civil Pipeline