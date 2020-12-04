Meso-Erythritol Market is analyzed for major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this Meso-Erythritol market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions.

This report studies the Meso-Erythritol market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Meso-Erythritol market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Cargill

Mitsubishi

Nikken-chemical

Baolingbao Biology

Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology

Zhongshun Sci. &Tech.

Meso-Erythritol (C4H10O4; CAS NO. 149-32-6; Erythritol; Phycitol; Erythrit; Phycite) is a four-carbon sugar that is found in algae, fungi, and lichens. It is twice as sweet as sucrose and can be used as a coronary vasodilator. Erythritol occurs widely in nature and has been found to occur naturally in several foods including wine, sake, beer, water melon, pear, grape and soy sauce. Evidence indicates that erythritol also exists endogenously in the tissues and body fluids of humans and animals. Erythritol is absorbed from the proximal intestine by passive diffusion in a manner similar to that of many low molecular weight organic molecules which do not have associated active transport systems, the rate of absorption being related to their molecular size; erythritol, a 4-carbon molecule, passes through the intestinal membranes at a faster rate than larger molecules such as mannitol or glucose. In diabetics, erythritol also has been shown to be rapidly absorbed and excreted unchanged in the urine. Following absorption, ingested erythritol is rapidly distributed throughout the body and has been reported to occur in hepatocytes, pancreatic cells, and vascular smooth muscle cells. Erythritol also has been reported to cross the human placenta and to pass slowly from the plasma into the brain and cerebrospinal fluid. The technical barrier of Meso-erythritol is high, resulting in few companies in the market. Cargill is the largest producer, accounting for almost 28% of output in 2016. Other relatively large companies are Mitsubishi, Nikken-chemical, Baolingbao Biology, Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology, Zhongshun Sci. &Tech. and Futaste. As for main production countries, it is estimated that Japan accounted for more than 35.95% of global Meso-erythritol output in 2016, while U.S.A. ranked second position with about 24.58% share. The global Meso-Erythritol market is valued at 311.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 345.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Meso-Erythritol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Meso-Erythritol Breakdown Data by Type:

20-30 Mesh

30-60 Mesh

60-80 Mesh

100 Mesh

Others Meso-Erythritol Breakdown Data by Application:

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Cosmetics Industry