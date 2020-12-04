Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market provides detailed analysis of Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

Wacom

Huion

UGEE

ViewSonic

Samsung

Hanwang

Bosto

PenPower

AIPTEK

This report studies the Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets market, a Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets (also known as a Graphics tablet, digitizer, drawing tablet, digital drawing tablet, pen tablet, or digital art board) is a computer input device that enables a user to hand-draw images, animations and graphics, with a special pen-like stylus, similar to the way a person draws images with a pencil and paper. These tablets may also be used to capture data or handwritten signatures. It can also be used to trace an image from a piece of paper which is taped or otherwise secured to the tablet surface. Capturing data in this way, by tracing or entering the corners of linear poly-lines or shapes, is called digitizing. The device consists of a flat surface upon which the user may "draw" or trace an image using the attached stylus, a pen-like drawing apparatus. The image is displayed on the computer monitor, though some graphic tablets now also incorporate an LCD screen for a more realistic or natural experience and usability. In consumption market, the global revenue will increases to 304.21 M USD in 2018 from 215.14 M USD in 2013. The global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets market is valued at 332.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 600.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026. Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Breakdown Data by Type:

1024 Level

2048 Level

Others Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Breakdown Data by Application:

Industrial Design

Animation & Film

Advertising