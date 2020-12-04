Petroleum Needle Coke Market Report gives detailed information of major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Petroleum Needle Coke market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of Petroleum Needle Coke Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Global Petroleum Needle Coke market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Petroleum needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material produced by heating raw petroleum coke (a solid carbon derived from cracking of heavy oil), and is mainly used as the aggregate of artificial graphite electrodes in electric arc furnaces for the iron manufacturing industry. According to the raw material difference, needle coke is divided into petroleum-based and coal-based. Globally, conocoPhillips is the biggest manufacturer of petroleum-based needle coke and C-Chem is the biggest manufacturer of coal-based needle coke. In China, there are only two petroleum needle coke manufacturers in China, including CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical and Shandong Yida New Material. Shandong Yida New Material started production since August 8th, 2017. Production base of those two suppliers are separately in Liaoning and Shandong province. The global Petroleum Needle Coke market is valued at 626.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 725.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026.

High-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Middle-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Low-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke Petroleum Needle Coke Breakdown Data by Application:

Ultra High Power Electrode

Special Carbon Materials