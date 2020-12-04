Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market Report is projected to provide a strong support for industry players to lay a solid foundation for their growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Market’s growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market.

Taizhou Zhongda Chemical

Henan Lyle Wormwood

Aktin Chemical

Protocatechuic acid (PCA) is a dihydroxybenzoic acid, a type of phenolic acid. It is a major metabolite of antioxidant polyphenols found in green tea. It has mixed effects on normal and cancer cells in in vitro and in vivo studies. Natural extraction and chemical synthesis are major ways to produce protocatechuic acid. Production cost of natural extraction is relatively high, which makes the process less feasible. Currently Xi'an Season is extracting protocatechuic acid from the leaves of the holly branch. Taizhou Zhongda Chemical, Aktin Chemical and Henan Lyle Wormwood produce protocatechuic acid from chemical synthesis of Vanillin. Taizhou Zhongda Chemical is the largest supplier with capacity of 50.0 MT per year. The global Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) market is valued at 2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026. Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Breakdown Data by Type:

Chemical Synthesis

Plant Extraction Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Breakdown Data by Application:

Medicine

Chemical