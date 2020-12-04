Automotive Sun Visor Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global Automotive Sun Visor industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in Automotive Sun Visor Market.

This report studies the Automotive Sun Visor market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Automotive Sun Visor market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Grupo Antolin

Daimei

Atlas (Motus)

Kyowa Sangyo

KASAI KOGYO

Hayashi

Joyson Safety Systems

IAC Group

HOWA TEXTILE

Dongfeng Electronic

Yongsan

Automotive sun visor is a component of an automobile located on the interior just above the windshield. They are designed with a hinged flap that is adjustable to help shade the eyes of drivers and passengers from the glare of sunlight. The classification of Automotive Sun Visor includes two types; one type is with Mirror and the other one is without Mirror, and the proportion of Sun Visor with Mirror in 2017 is about 89%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017. The global Automotive Sun Visor market is valued at 1739.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2456.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026. Automotive Sun Visor Breakdown Data by Type:

Sun Visor with Mirror

Sun Visor without Mirror Automotive Sun Visor Breakdown Data by Application:

Passenger Vehicle