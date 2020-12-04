Pterostilbene Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Pterostilbene market. Pterostilbene industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Pterostilbene industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Pterostilbene Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

ChromaDex

Chemill

Herb Nutritionals

K V Natural

Wuxi Cima Science

Brilliant

Taizhou Bona

Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech

Shaanxi NHK Technology

Mellem

Pterostilbene (trans-3,5-dimethoxy-4-hydroxystilbene) is a naturally occurring dietary compound, part of the stilbene group of compounds and the main antioxidant component of blueberries. Pterostilbene is a methylated stilbene molecule with structural similarity to resveratrol, the only difference being two methoxy groups on the pterostilbene molecule that replace hydroxy groups on the resveratrol molecule. Pterostilbene is similar in structure to the anti-aging compound resveratrol; pterostilbene contains two methoxy groups and one hydroxyl group. However, pterostilbene is more bioavailable and preliminary research indicates that in some ways, it may be even more beneficial. It is widely used in the fields of dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, food & beverages and cosmeceuticals. The global Pterostilbene market is valued at 2843.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 5950.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Pterostilbene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Pterostilbene Breakdown Data by Type:

Natural Pterostilbene

Synthetic Pterostilbene Pterostilbene Breakdown Data by Application:

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Cosmeceuticals