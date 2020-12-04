Gift Cards Market 2020 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Gift Cards Market. At first, the report provides current Gift Cards business situation along with a valid assessment of the Gift Cards business. Gift Cards report is partitioned based on driving Gift Cards players, application and regions. The progressing Gift Cards economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Gift Cards market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Gift Cards market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Amazon

ITunes

Walmart

Google Play

Starbucks

Home Depot

Walgreens

Sephora

Lowes

Carrefour

JD

Best Buy

Sainsbury’s

Macy’s

Virgin

IKEA

H&M

Zara

JCB Gift Card

A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees. The global gift card market is going nowhere but up, a new survey finds. Persistence Market Research predicts that the international market for gift cards is likely to grow to $506 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6% from $318 billion in 2017. The global Gift Cards market is valued at 381300 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 575940 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Gift Cards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Gift Cards market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Gift Cards Breakdown Data by Type:

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop Gift Cards Breakdown Data by Application:

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop