This report studies the Scrubber-Dryers market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Scrubber-Dryers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Tennant

Nilfisk

Karcher

Hako

IPC Group

Taski

Numatic

Comac-Fimap

AMANO

RPS corporation

Adiatek

Bennett

Cleanwill

Gaomei

NSS

Airuite

Gadlee Short Description about Scrubber-Dryers Market: Scrubber dryer is a device used to clean the floor. The basic scrubber dryer was introduced in the 1920s. The modern scrubber dryer, which is also referring automatic scrubber dryer, was not invented until the middle of the 20th century. It uses a system that generally involves spraying the floor with a combination of cleaning chemicals and water, scrubbing the floor to break up spill, residue and dirt, and then a squeegee-vacuum combination that absorbs the used water, leaving the floor completely dry and clean. Now, scrubber dryers are widely used in these public places like supermarkets and modern malls. In the coming years there is an increasing demand for scrubber-dryers in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced scrubber-dryers. Increasing of commercial and industrial used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of scrubber-dryers of APAC will drive growth of the market. Scope of the Scrubber-Dryers Market Report : The global Scrubber-Dryers market is valued at 1607.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2022.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Scrubber-Dryers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Scrubber-Dryers Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Scrubber-Dryers market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Scrubber-Dryers Breakdown Data by Type:

Walk-behind Scrubber Dryer

Stand-on/Ride-on Scrubber Dryer Scrubber-Dryers Breakdown Data by Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Institution