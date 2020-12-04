Hydraulic Torque Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of Hydraulic Torque market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the Hydraulic Torque market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global Hydraulic Torque market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Hydraulic Torque Market:
A hydraulic torque wrench is a power tool designed to exert torque on a fastener to achieve proper tightening or loosening of a connection through the use of hydraulics. A torque wrench is applied to the nut either directly or in conjunction with an impact socket. Hydraulic torque wrenches apply a predetermined, controlled amount of torque to a properly lubricated fastener.
The United States Hydraulic Torque are mainly manufactures in USA, while some are from oversea supplier, the USA Hydraulic Torque market reached about 18066 Units in 2017 from 20999 Units in 2013. The average growth is about -3.69% in 2013-2017. Scope of the Hydraulic Torque Market Report :
The global Hydraulic Torque market is valued at 76 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 120 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Hydraulic Torque in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Hydraulic Torque market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Hydraulic Torque Breakdown Data by Type:
Hydraulic Torque Breakdown Data by Application:
