This report studies the Surfactant for EOR market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Surfactant for EOR market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Stepan

Nalco Champion

BASF

GE(Baker Hughes)

Solvay

DowDuPont

Clariant

Schlumberger

Shell Chemicals

Huntsman

Halliburton

Oil Chem Technologies

Akzonobel

The concept of recovering oil by surfactant flooding dates back to 1929 when De Groot was granted a patent claiming water-soluble surfactants as an aid to improve oil recovery. Currently, surfactant flooding boosts oil production by lowering interfacial tension, increasing oil mobility thus allowing better displacement of the oil by injected water. Surfactant EOR improves the wetability of porous rocks allowing water to flow through them faster displacing more oil. The maturity of oil fields supports the demand for EOR surfactant as oil companies' aim at recovering the maximum quantities possible from their wells. In addition, the growth of EOR surfactant will be further influenced by energy conservation and policies, technology development and high fuel prices. Many chemical companies are focusing on researching and developing customized formulations offering a cheaper, faster and better EOR. The global Surfactant for EOR market is valued at 175.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 277.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Surfactant for EOR in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Anionic Sulfonate

Anionic Carboxylate

Other Surfactant for EOR Breakdown Data by Application:

Onshore