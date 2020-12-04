Wheat Starch Market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology classification and applications. Wheat Starch market report focusses on global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this Wheat Starch Market report.
This report studies the Wheat Starch market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global Wheat Starch market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Wheat Starch Market:
Wheat starch is a powder produced by removing the proteins, including gluten, from wheat flour. Wheat starch is used as a thickening agent and stabilizer in gravies and processed foods. It is also used as an ingredient in food sweeteners, such as glucose syrup, malotdextrins and dextrose.
Currently, there are many wheat starch producing companies in the world. The main players are Manildra, Tereos, Roquette, Cargill, MGP Ingredients and ADM. The global sales of wheat starch will increase to 1690 K MT in 2018 from 1406 K MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 3.75%. Scope of the Wheat Starch Market Report :
The global Wheat Starch market is valued at 1037.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1245.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Wheat Starch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Wheat Starch market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Wheat Starch Breakdown Data by Type:
Wheat Starch Breakdown Data by Application:
