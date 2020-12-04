N-Bromosuccinimide Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, N-Bromosuccinimide Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. N-Bromosuccinimide market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the N-Bromosuccinimide market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global N-Bromosuccinimide market competition by top manufacturers:

Suru Chemical

Halides Chemicals

Nantong Jianru

Nanjing TianNing Chemical

Kente Catalysts

Quzhou Mingfeng Chemical

Purecha Group

Zhejiang Deqing Yinyuan Biotechnology

Nikakem Products

Jiangxi Dasuo Chemical

Guannan East Chemical

N-Bromosuccinimide (NBS) is a chemical reagent which is used in radical substitution and electrophilic addition reactions in organic chemistry. NBS can be considered a convenient source of cationic bromine. N-Bromo Succinamide (NBS) is a popular bromination reagent. It is a versatile source of bromine for reactions such as electrophilic additions and radical substitution. At present, the major manufacturers of N-Bromosuccinimide are concentrated in Suru Chemical， Halides Chemicals， Nantong Jianru， Nanjing TianNing Chemical, etc. Suru Chemical is the world leader, holding 15.15% production market share in 2016. The global N-Bromosuccinimide market is valued at 20 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 22 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the N-Bromosuccinimide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. N-Bromosuccinimide Breakdown Data by Type:

Content 99%

Content 98%

N-Bromosuccinimide Breakdown Data by Application:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pesticides Industry