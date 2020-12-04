Expanded Polypropylene Market 2020 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Expanded Polypropylene Market along with competitive landscape, Expanded Polypropylene Market share and revenue forecasts 2026. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Expanded Polypropylene market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026;

Global Expanded Polypropylene market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

JSP

Kaneka

BASF

EPP is engineered polypropylene resin, formed into small, closed-cell foam beads. Expanded polypropylene (EPP) was developed in the 1980s. This is particle foam based on polypropylene. As opposed to EPS, EPP is not impregnated with a foaming agent, meaning that subsequent foaming agent-based expansion is not possible. The global Expanded Polypropylene market is valued at 1479 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2480.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Expanded Polypropylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Expanded Polypropylene Breakdown Data by Type:

Black Expanded Polypropylene

Gray Expanded Polypropylene

White Expanded Polypropylene

Others Expanded Polypropylene Breakdown Data by Application:

Packaging Industry

Automotive