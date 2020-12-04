Desktop IP Phone Market Research Report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Desktop IP Phone market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Desktop IP Phone market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Cisco

Avaya

Mitel

Polycom

Alcatel-Lucent

Yealink

Grandstream

NEC

D-Link

Escene

Fanvil

A VoIP phone or IP phone uses Voice over IP technologies for placing and transmitting telephone calls over an IP network, such as the Internet, instead of the traditional public switched telephone network (PSTN). Desktop IP Phone are mainly used in office of Enterprise customers. Report data showed that 7.79 % of the Desktop IP Phone market demand was Video Desktop IP Phone, and the remained 92.21% was for the other applications in 2016. The global Desktop IP Phone market is valued at 2275.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2245.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Desktop IP Phone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Video Desktop IP Phone

Common Desktop IP Phone Desktop IP Phone Breakdown Data by Application:

Commerical