This report studies the Polybutene-1 market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Polybutene-1 market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

LyondellBasell

Mitsui Chemicals

Ylem Technology

Polybutylene (polybutene-1, poly(1-butene), PB-1) is a polyolefin or saturated polymer with the chemical formula (C4H8)n. It should not be confused with polybutene, a low molecular weight oligomer. The PB-1 industry is highly concentrated. There are only four manufacturers engaged in the industry presently, including LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Ylem Technology, Shandong Hongye Chemical. LyondellBasell is the largest producer with an output of 61171 MT in 2016. Mitsui Chemicals is the sole manufacturer in Japan and mainly provides PB-1 to pipe industry. The global Polybutene-1 market is valued at 319.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 333.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Polybutene-1 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Extrusion Grade

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Blow Molding Grade Polybutene-1 Breakdown Data by Application:

Plumbing System

Packaging Material

Hot Melt Adhesives