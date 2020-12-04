Aircraft Wheels Market Report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Aircraft Wheels Market provides detailed analysis of Aircraft Wheels Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the Aircraft Wheels market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15046409

Global Aircraft Wheels market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Safran

UTC

Meggit

Honeywell

Parker Hannifin Short Description about Aircraft Wheels Market: Aircraft wheels are an important component of a landing gear system. With tires mounted upon them, they support the entire weight of the aircraft during taxi, takeoff, and landing. The typical aircraft wheel is lightweight, strong, and made from aluminum alloy. Some magnesium alloy wheels also exist. Early aircraft wheels were of single piece construction, much the same as the modern automobile wheel. As aircraft tires were improved for the purpose they serve, they were made stiffer to better absorb the forces of landing without blowing out or separating from the rim. Stretching such a tire over a single piece wheel rim was not possible. A two-piece wheel was developed. Early two-piece aircraft wheels were essentially one-piece wheels with a removable rim to allow mounting access for the tire. These are still found on older aircraft. Later, wheels with two nearly symmetrical halves were developed. Nearly all modern aircraft wheels are of this two piece construction. The global average price of aircraft wheels is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the change of global economy and raw material price, aircraft wheels prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years. Scope of the Aircraft Wheels Market Report : The global Aircraft Wheels market is valued at 58 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 73 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Aircraft Wheels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Aircraft Wheels Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Aircraft Wheels market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Aircraft Wheels Breakdown Data by Type:

Main Wheel

Nose Wheel Aircraft Wheels Breakdown Data by Application:

Civil Aircraft