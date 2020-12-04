Lipstick Market Report starts with giving a brief overview of product classification, product definition, industry chain structure, various applications of the Lipstick market, leading manufacturers of the Lipstick industry. It also delivers an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This report studies the Lipstick market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Lipstick market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

L’Oreal Group

PG

Estee Lauder

Relvon

LVMH

Shiseido

Chanel

ROHTO

Beiersdorf

DHC

Johnson& Johnson

Avon

Jahwa

Lipstick is a cosmetic product containing pigments, oils, waxes, and emollients that apply color, texture, and protection to the lips. Many colors and types of lipstick exist. As with most other types of makeup, lipstick is typically, but not exclusively, which worn by women. The use of lipstick dates back to medieval times. The global lipstick market is highly fragmented due to the presence of key and private providers. Celebrity endorsements and fashion shows are the key techniques used by manufacturers to showcase new trends in lipstick. The market is expected to be more competitive during the forecast period, with multiple product launches and a rise in mergers among many key companies. Global leading players in this market are L'Oreal Group, PG, Estee Lauder, Relvon, LVMH, Chanel and some others. The global Lipstick market is valued at 7777.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 13500 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Lipstick in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Lipstick Breakdown Data by Type:

Matte

Shimmer

Gloss

Lip stain

Sheer

Others Lipstick Breakdown Data by Application:

10~20

20~30

30~40

40~50