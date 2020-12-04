Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Report is projected to provide a strong support for industry players to lay a solid foundation for their growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Market’s growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the Hybrid Rice Seeds market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Global Hybrid Rice Seeds market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Hybrid Rice Seeds Market:
A hybrid is the product of a cross between two genetically distinct rice parents. When the right parents are selected, the hybrid will have both greater vigor and yield than either of the parents. Due to hybrid vigor, hybrid rice has 15-30% yield advantage over the conventional rice that farmers grow.
The market competition is intensive because currently there is huge number of enterprises that engaged in hybrid rice seed business. The breeding technology of hybrid rice seed is not advanced; so the involvement of enterprises had pay more attention on the technology of hybrid rice seed breeding to gain more market share. In the last ten years significant efforts have been made for commercial exploitation of hybrid rice through the use of gametocide and CMS lines.
There are two types of hybrid rice seeds. 3-line Breeding Systems takes about 77.87% market share in 2017. 2-line Breeding Systems takes 22.13% market share in 2017. Scope of the Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Report :
The global Hybrid Rice Seeds market is valued at 4194.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 7921 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Hybrid Rice Seeds in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Hybrid Rice Seeds market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
