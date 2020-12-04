Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Report studies current as well as future aspects of the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Industry. the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market provides Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) demand, trends and segmentation analysis. Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) industry report presents the up to date and useful market insights stating the product definition, product type, variety of applications.

This report studies the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market competition by top manufacturers:

Toyobo

Kuraray

Unitika

Gunei Chem

Evertech Envisafe Ecology

Taiwan Carbon Technology

Awa Paper

HP Materials Solutions

Sutong Carbon Fiber

Jiangsu Tongkang

Anhui Jialiqi

Nantong Senyou

Kejing Carbon Fiber

Nantong Beierge

Nantong Yongtong

Xintong ACF

Nature Technology

Hailan Filtration Tech

Sinocarb Carbon Fibers

Nantong Jinheng

Activated carbon fiber is a type of carbonated fiber that is made of cellulosic, PAN, phenolic, and pitch fibers, and it is new type advanced material which is different from granular or powder activated carbon. Japan is the largest market of the activated carbon fiber (ACF), while it took up about 69% of the global total market, followed by the China, about 27% in 2017. There is still some growth in the developing countries, and the China market will keep increasing in the next five year, too. The global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market is valued at 385.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 562.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Breakdown Data by Type:

Pitch Based Activated Carbon Fiber

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Based Activated Carbon Fiber

Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber

Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Breakdown Data by Application:

Solvent Recovery

Air Purification

Water Treatment

Catalyst Carrier