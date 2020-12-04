Set-Top Box (STB) Market 2020 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Set-Top Box (STB) Market. At first, the report provides current Set-Top Box (STB) business situation along with a valid assessment of the Set-Top Box (STB) business. Set-Top Box (STB) report is partitioned based on driving Set-Top Box (STB) players, application and regions. The progressing Set-Top Box (STB) economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.

This report studies the Set-Top Box (STB) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Set-Top Box (STB) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Arris (Pace)

Technicolor (Cisco)

Echostar

Apple

Huawei

Humax

Sagemcom

Skyworth Digital

Samsung

Jiuzhou

ZTE

Changhong

Coship

Yinhe

Roku

Unionman

Netgem

A set-top box (STB) or set-top unit (STU) (one type also colloquially known as a cable box) is an information appliance device that generally contains a TV-tuner input and displays output to a television set and an external source of signal, turning the source signal into content in a form that can then be displayed on the television screen or other display device. They are used in cable television, satellite television, and over-the-air television systems, as well as other uses. Asia-Pacific is the major market, and estimated to have a major share in the global market with 54%. The global Set-Top Box (STB) market is valued at 23180 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 26300 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Set-Top Box (STB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Digital Cable

Satellite digital

Terrestrial digital

IPTV

Others Set-Top Box (STB) Breakdown Data by Application:

Residential Use