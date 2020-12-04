Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

Kuraray

Nippon Gohsei

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer, short as EVOH, is thermoplastic polymer. EVOH resin, with outstanding gas barrier properties, is one of the three major barrier resins. EVOH resin is widely used in Food packaging and non-food packaging industry. Ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymer or EVOH is a flexible, crystal clear, and glossy thermoplastic copolymer with excellent flex-crack resistance, and very high resistance to hydrocarbons, oils and organic solvents. It also has some of the best barrier properties to gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide making it especially suited for packaging of food, drugs, cosmetics, and other perishable or delicate products to extend shelf life. The global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market is valued at 930.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1123.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026. Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Breakdown Data by Type:

Ethylene(mol%)below 29

29≤Ethylene(mol%)below 35

35≤Ethylene(mol%)below 38

38≤Ethylene(mol%)below 44

Ethylene(mol%)≥44 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Breakdown Data by Application:

Food Packaging Material

Household Wrapping Material

Automotive Gas Tanks

Pipes For Floor Heating Systems

Wall Coverings