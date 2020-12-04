Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Research Report 2020-2026 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Industry share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market competition by top manufacturers:

BASF

Covestro

Mitsui

Borsodchem

Hanwha Chemical

Vencorex

GNFC

OCI

Tosoh

Cangzhou Dahua

Gansu Yinguang

Juli Fine Chemical

Toluene diisocyanate (TDI) is a member of the diisocyanate family associated with polyurethane chemistry. It is often marketed as 80/20 and 65/35 mixtures of the 2,4 and 2,6 isomers respectively. As for the consumption, China is the largest consumer, who owned 27.13% share in global consumption market in 2016. The follower is Europe, with the consumption volume of 508 K MT in 2016. The global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market is valued at 7836.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 8061.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Breakdown Data by Type:

TDI 80/20

TDI 65/35

TDI 100 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Breakdown Data by Application:

Flexible Polyurethane Foams

Coating

Adhesives & Sealants