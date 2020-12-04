Semiconductor Strain Gauge Sensors Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Semiconductor Strain Gauge Sensors industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Semiconductor Strain Gauge Sensors report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Semiconductor Strain Gauge Sensors market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

Global Semiconductor Strain Gauge Sensors market competition by top manufacturers

BCM Sensor

Micron Instruments

Kyowa

As opposed to other types of strain gages, semiconductor strain gages depend on the piezoresistive effects of silicon or germanium and measure the change in resistance with stress as opposed to strain. The semiconductor bonded strain gage is a wafer with the resistance element diffused into a substrate of silicon. It is widely used as sense element for transducer manufacturing and engineering stress analysis, Semiconductor Strain Gauges are not only used for surveying stress distribution, or static measurement for machinery, ships, bridges, aviation, but also used for non-linearity compensation of force transducers. Semiconductor strain gages manufacturers with advanced technologies are from developed regions like Europe, United States and Japan. While most of them have built Production bases in China as to the low labor cost and global sales network to meet local market demand. The global Semiconductor Strain Gauge Sensors market is valued at 26 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 40 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2026. Semiconductor Strain Gauge Sensors Breakdown Data by Type:

Naked Gages

Backed Gages Semiconductor Strain Gauge Sensors Breakdown Data by Application:

Industrial Measurement & Control

Weighing Equipment

Aerospace

Cranes