Popcorn Market analysis is provided for each region, based on the growth rate, consumer buying patterns, present demand and supply scenarios in Popcorn Market. This market research report is a beneficial tool for its buyer to increase the profitability of investment, to explore new dimensions, and to make informed decisions.

This report studies the Popcorn market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Popcorn market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

ConAgra

Weaver Popcorn

PepsiCo

Amplify

Snyder’s-Lance

Butterkist

American Popcorn

Angie’s Artisan Treats

Borges

Chamerfood

Garrett Popcorn Shops

Newman’s Own

Aramidth International

Joe and Seph

Mage’s

Inter-Grain

Popcorn is a type of corn that expands from the kernel and puffs up when heated. Popcorn is able to pop like amaranth grain, sorghum, quinoa, and millet. When heated, pressure builds within the kernel, and a small explosion (or "pop") is the end result. Some strains of corn are now cultivated specifically as popping corns. The leading manufactures mainly are ConAgra, Weaver Popcorn, PepsiCo, Amplify and Snyder's-Lance. ConAgra is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2016. The global Popcorn market is valued at 3794.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 6004 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Popcorn in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Popcorn Breakdown Data by Type:

Ready-to-eat popcorn

Microwave popcorn Popcorn Breakdown Data by Application:

Household