Wilmar

KLK

IOI

Musim Mas

Oleon(Avril)

ADM

Bunge

Cargill

LouisDreyfus

KAO

Permata Hijau Group

Pacific Oleochemicals

Ecogreen

Teck Guan

Kwantas Link

COFCO

Xiwang Group

Cambridge Olein

Zhejiang Zanyu

Sichuan Tianyu

Short Description about Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized Market: Fatty acids are important component of lipids (fat-soluble components of living cells) in plants, animals, and microorganisms. Generally, a fatty acid consists of a straight chain of an even number of carbon atoms, with hydrogen atoms along the length of the chain and at one end of the chain and a carboxyl group (−COOH) at the other end. It is this carboxyl group that makes it an acid (carboxylic acid). If the carbon-to-carbon bonds are all single, the acid is saturated; if any of the bonds is double or triple, the acid is unsaturated and is more reactive. A few fatty acids have branched chains; others contain ring structures (e.g., prostaglandins). Fatty acids are not found in a free state in nature; commonly they exist in combination with the alcohol glycerol in the form of triglyceride. From the point of upstream supply to analysis, the manufacturer in Asia has the absolute advantage, one of the raw materials palm and other oilseed, more than 85% of global palm oil production concentrated in southeast of Asia, and with low prices in Chinese region. Therefore, manufacturers in the region will be take lower raw material costs. Scope of the Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized Market Report : The global Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized market is valued at 209100 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 242250 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

