Fitbit

Xiaomi

Apple

Samsung

Garmin

Suunto

Polar

Timex

EKHO

Mio Global

Scosche

Omron

Jarv

A heart rate monitor is a personal monitoring device that allows one to measure one's heart rate in real time or record the heart rate for later study. It is largely used by performers of various types of physical exercise. North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Heart Rate Monitors market, while the China is the second sales volume market for Heart Rate Monitors in 2016. The global Heart Rate Monitors market is valued at 12400 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 17160 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Heart Rate Monitors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Chest Heart Rate Monitors

Wrist Heart Rate Monitors Heart Rate Monitors Breakdown Data by Application:

Fat Burn

Cardio