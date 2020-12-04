Dithiocarbamate Market Report is projected to provide a strong support for industry players to lay a solid foundation for their growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Market’s growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Dithiocarbamate market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Dithiocarbamate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

UPL

Indofil

Coromandel International

Limin Chemical

DowDuPont

Bayer CropScience

Hebei Shuangji Chemical

Nantong Baoye Chemical

A dithiocarbamate is a functional group in organic chemistry. It is the analog of a carbamate in which both oxygen atoms are replaced by sulfur atoms. Dithiocarbamates specifically ethylene bisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs), in the form of complexes with manganese (maneb), zinc (zineb) or a combination of manganese and zinc (mancozeb), have been used extensively as fungicides in agriculture from the 1940s. Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) are a group of non-systemic (surface acting) fungicides. EBDCs active ingredients approved for use are mancozeb, maneb, zineb and others. The most EBDC usage involves mancozeb. At present, China, India, Colombia (UPL) is the world's major production areas. US and European production capacity has been transferred to China and India. India is the world's largest producer and export area. Brazil, the United States, Southeast Asia and Europe imported Indian products. Scope of the Dithiocarbamate Market Report : The global Dithiocarbamate market is valued at 754.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 942.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Dithiocarbamate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Dithiocarbamate market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Dithiocarbamate Breakdown Data by Type:

Mancozeb

Propineb

Zineb

Thiram

Others Dithiocarbamate Breakdown Data by Application:

Fruits and Vegetables

Agricultural Crops

Horticultural and Ornamental