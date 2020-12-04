Automotive Parts and Components Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global Automotive Parts and Components industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in Automotive Parts and Components Market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Automotive Parts and Components market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Automotive Parts and Components market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Robert Bosch

Denso Corp.

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear Corp.

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Yazaki Corp.

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT Corp.

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

BASF

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive

Gestamp

BorgWarner Inc.

Hyundai-WIA Corp

Magneti Marelli

Auto parts and components include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience. Automotive Parts and Components is widely used in OEM and Aftermarkets. The former account for market share more than 67%, while the latter account for the rest. For frequently replaced parts and components, the price in Aftermarket generally lower. The global Automotive Parts and Components market is valued at 2112160 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2568170 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Automotive Parts and Components in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Lighting

Wheel & Tires

Others Automotive Parts and Components Breakdown Data by Application:

OEMs