Automated Parking Systems Market Report studies current as well as future aspects of the Automated Parking Systems Industry. the Automated Parking Systems market provides Automated Parking Systems demand, trends and segmentation analysis. Global Automated Parking Systems industry report presents the up to date and useful market insights stating the product definition, product type, variety of applications.

This report studies the Automated Parking Systems market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Automated Parking Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

IHI Parking System

Wuyang Parking

Nissei Build Kogyo

Yeefung Industry Equipment

Wohr

AJ Dongyang Menics

Dayang Parking

Klaus Multiparking

LÖDIGE

Tada

Unitronics

STOPA Anlagenbau

Sampu Stereo Garage

Park Plus

Westfalia

Serva

Robotic Parking Systems

Parkmatic

Fata automation

An automated (car) parking system (APS) is a mechanical system designed to minimize the area and/or volume required for parking cars. Like a multi-story parking garage, an APS provides parking for cars on multiple levels stacked vertically to maximize the number of parking spaces while minimizing land usage. The APS, however, utilizes a mechanical system to transport cars to and from parking spaces (rather than the driver) in order to eliminate much of the space wasted in a multi-story parking garage. While a multi-story parking garage is similar to multiple parking lots stacked vertically, an APS is more similar to an automated storage and retrieval system for cars. The top five manufacturers which are IHI Parking System, Wuyang Parking, Nissei Build Kogyo, Yeefung Industry Equipment and Wohr held 35% of the market, in terms of automated parking systems revenue in 2018. The global Automated Parking Systems market is valued at 1732.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2722.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Automated Parking Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Automated Parking Systems Breakdown Data by Type:

Mechanical Systems

Semi-Automated Systems

Automated Systems Automated Parking Systems Breakdown Data by Application:

Residential

Public Facilities

Office Building