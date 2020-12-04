AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the AT Automotive Torque Converter market. AT Automotive Torque Converter industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global AT Automotive Torque Converter industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The AT Automotive Torque Converter Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Description:

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the AT Automotive Torque Converter market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global AT Automotive Torque Converter market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

EXEDY

Kapec

Aisin

ZF

Yutaka Giken

Schaeffler

Valeo

Allison Transmission

Precision of New Hampton

Aerospace Power

An automotive torque converter is comprised of an impeller, turbine, stator, and front cover, these parts work in conjunction with one another to transfer power from the engine to the transmission by swirling fluid around. The impeller, which is sometimes referred to as the pump, is welded to the front cover, is not physically connected to the turbine, which drives the input shaft on the transmission. The front cover is bolted to the flex plate, and as it rotates the impeller, the increasing velocity of the transmission fluid transmits power to the turbine and transmission input shaft. The classification of AT Torque Converter includes Single-stage Type and Multistage Type, and the proportion of Single-stage Type in 2016 is about 98%. The global AT Automotive Torque Converter market is valued at 3657.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4120.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the AT Automotive Torque Converter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. AT Automotive Torque Converter Breakdown Data by Type:

Single-stage Type

Multistage Type AT Automotive Torque Converter Breakdown Data by Application:

4AT

6AT