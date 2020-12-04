Astaxanthin Market 2020 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Astaxanthin Market. At first, the report provides current Astaxanthin business situation along with a valid assessment of the Astaxanthin business. Astaxanthin report is partitioned based on driving Astaxanthin players, application and regions. The progressing Astaxanthin economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the Astaxanthin market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15046445

Global Astaxanthin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

DSM

BASF

Cyanotech

Fuji

BGG

Yunnan Alphy Biotech

Algatechnologies

Parry Nutraceuticals

Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin

JX Nippon Oil& Energy

Supreme Biotechnologies

Biogenic

Zhejiang NHU Short Description about Astaxanthin Market: Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. Astaxanthin is more than just a red pigment, it is one of the most powerful lipophilic antioxidants yet discovered. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and β-carotene. Moreover, Astaxanthin a xanthophyll carotenoid, is a nutrient with a unique molecule structure, it does not convert to vitamin a (retinol) and has no “pro-oxidant” activity. Astaxanthin is famous for strong antioxidant property. Generally, it has two types, Synthetic Astaxanthin and Natural Astaxanthin. price of Synthetic Astaxanthin is higher than that of Synthetic Astaxanthin. In 2018 production of Synthetic Astaxanthin was about 222 MT, with a share of 75%. Scope of the Astaxanthin Market Report : The global Astaxanthin market is valued at 94 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 134.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Astaxanthin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Astaxanthin Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Astaxanthin market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Astaxanthin Breakdown Data by Type:

Natural Astaxanthin

Synthetic Astaxanthin Astaxanthin Breakdown Data by Application:

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & beverages

Feed