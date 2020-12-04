Specialty Surfactants Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Specialty Surfactants Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. Specialty Surfactants market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Specialty Surfactants market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Specialty Surfactants market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

BASF

Stepan

Zanyu Technology

Huntsman

Solvay

Sasol

Evonik

Lion

Resun-Auway

Clariant

DowDuPont

AkzoNobel

Kao

Croda

Sinolight

Unger

Tianjin Angel Chemicals

Aarti Industries

Flower’s Song Fine Chemical

Specialty Surfactant is surface active agent that changes a liquid's surface tension. Surfactants are the basic cleaning agent in consumer and industrial cleaning products such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, walls, as well as shampoos, lotions, toothpastes and cosmetics. Other applications include fabric softeners, lubricating ingredients, emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products, and industrial applications such as latex systems, plastics and composites. Europe has the largest surfactant consumption in 2016 with 25.11% consumption market share; Followed by North America and China, which occupied 22.03% and 18.93% consumption market share. The global Specialty Surfactants market is valued at 31130 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 34830 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Specialty Surfactants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Specialty Surfactants Breakdown Data by Type:

Anionic surfactant

Cationic surfactant

Amphoteric surfactant

Nonionic surfactant Specialty Surfactants Breakdown Data by Application:

Detergent

Textile

Cosmetics

Mining

Paint & Coating