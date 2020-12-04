Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

This report studies the Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Sabic Spain (SP)

Bayer(GE)

Chimei(TW)

Lotte(KR)

UBE (JP)

Shida Shenghua(CN)

Tongling Jintai Chemical (CN)

Taizhou Linggu(CN)

Shandong Wells Chemicals (CN)

Hi-tech Spring (CN)

Chaoyang Chemical (CN)

Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology (CN)

Feiyang Chemical(CN)

Heilongjiang Chemical Group (CN)

Liaohe Oilfifld(CN)

Dimethyl carbonate (DMC) is an organic compound with the formula OC(OCH3)2. It is a colourless, flammable liquid. The global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market is valued at 1037 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1382.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Breakdown Data by Type:

Pharmaceutical grade(above 99.5 weight percent)

Industrial grade(above 99.0 weight percent)

Battery grade(above 99.9 weight percent) Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Breakdown Data by Application:

Polycarbonate

Solvent

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticide