Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

This report studies the Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Arkema

KH Neochem

Solvay

SI Group

Mitsubishi Chemical

TASCO

Monument Chemical

Daigin

Suyuanhuipu Chemicals

Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) is a clear, colorless liquid which is widely used as an industrial and consumer based solvent. Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) is an important solvent used wildly in paint & coating, inks & adhesive and other industry. During all applications, paint & coating is the most important application of DAA. In 2016, paint & coating consumed about 83904 MT, with a consumption share of 69.06%. Inks & adhesive is another major application of DAA, with a consumption amount of 28967 MT in 2016. Other applications of DAA include chemical intermediates etc. Scope of the Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Market Report : The global Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) market is valued at 213 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 207 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Breakdown Data by Type:

95%-99% DAA

above 99% DAA Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Breakdown Data by Application:

Paint & Coating

Inks & Adhesive